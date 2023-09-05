Mother-daughter duo adorn dozens of graves in Clyde River with new nameplates

Jocelyn Kautuk was walking through one of Clyde River's cemeteries when she noticed a grave that had the person's name written in marker.

"It broke my heart," said Kautuk. "That person was a good friend of my late grandfather."

She decided to order a nameplate for the grave with her own money.

She was also inspired to do the same for other families.

"I noticed that the vast majority of the graves in all three of Clyde River's cemeteries are unnamed," said Kautuk.

In mid-August, Kautuk and her mother Veronica announced on social media and over local radio that they were willing to purchase new nameplates. Since then, families throughout the community have reached out to request one.

On Aug. 19, the pair ordered 54 three-inch by one-inch plates that will be inscribed the person's name, date of birth and date of their death.

The order finally arrived on Friday, and Kautuk says families are grateful and have already started installing the new plates.

In total, Kautuk and her mother hope to buy 80 nameplates.

To do so, they received a $1,000 donation from the Clyde River Housing Association.

Kautuk said the experience has been a great bonding experience with her mother and the broader community.

"It's been a good feeling to be able to contribute to honouring families, loved ones and provide a lasting tribute, like giving these people their name back."