Nahendeh candidate questioned about public criticism of Fort Simpson warming centre

At an election forum in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., on Thursday, Nahendeh candidate Les Wright was questioned about critical things he's said of the community's warming centre.

The forum was organized by the Dehcho First Nations. It gave those in the audience the opportunity to pose questions to candidates.

Pam Horesay is the program coordinator and manager for the emergency warming centre in Fort Simpson, which provides beds and other essential services to the unhoused who live in the community.

She said Wright has publicly stated multiple times that he doesn't support the warming centre.

"I wanna know why you're so hellbent on this shelter and are very public on it? Because I run the shelter now and it bothers me that I don't have support from somebody who wants to be a … politician," she said. "I feel that this centre is very important to the healing process that people need to do here."

At the forum, Wright responded by saying he disagrees with the concept of shelters as a whole.

"It's not that I ... don't like the people, it's just that I don't agree with shelters, I agree with housing people," he said.

Wright said he felt the funding provided to the shelter should be used to build homes.

"It's not that I'm against the problem, it's that I'm against shelters and I always will be," he said.

CBC News reached Wright on Friday to ask if he wanted to add more, but he declined.

Priorities if elected

The Nahendeh forum included candidates Wright, Hillary Deneron, Josh Campbell, Mavis Cli-Michaud, incumbent Shane Thompson and Sharon Allen.

The questions ranged from the Dehcho land claim negotiations to emergency preparedness to food security.

Cli-Michaud said she knows access to fresh food is a challenge across the region, but there are ways around it.

"As Dene people, we are survivors and we'll keep surviving," she said.

Clockwise from top left: Sharon Allen, Joshua Campbell, Les Wright, Shane Thompson and Hillary Deneron are running in Nahendeh. Not pictured is Mavis Cli-Michaud, who is also running. (CBC)

Cli-Michaud said there can be more education around growing produce in gardens.

She said she believes in using Nutrition North, a federal food subsidy available for certain northern communities including Fort Simpson.

Deneron, the lone candidate from Fort Liard, also talked about the benefits of gardening and residents growing their own produce.

"Produce can be very expensive," she said.

"I've been to Simpson and I've seen minimal selection, but it's food that we can grow ourselves. Like my sister in Liard, she grew a watermelon, that's pretty impressive."

But she also talked about the impact climate change is having on harvesting, referencing how the dry summer negatively impacted berry picking.

Feds need to 'stand up'

In terms of what the candidates would prioritize, Thompson said he would ensure that small communities in the riding would get federal funding to ensure they can provide all the necessary services and infrastructure to residents.

"We need the federal government to stand up and be accountable — they were created by the federal government," Thompson said.

He referenced Sambaa K'e looking for funding for a community gym.

Thompson was also forced to defend his record at times. He's served two terms in office and was named a cabinet minister in the most recent assembly.

Sharon Allen said if elected she would focus on reconciliation.

"I'm very outspoken and I don't mince my words when I say that reconciliation is something that I really want to focus on," she said. "For too long, the government hasn't reconciled with our people in the fairest, most promising way."

Campbell said his priority would be getting a feasibility study done for a bridge to Fort Simpson.

"I'll play to the home crowd, I'll play to Fort Simpson, we need a bridge," he said.

The election is on Nov. 14.