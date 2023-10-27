The 2023 candidates: Nahendeh

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Josh Campbell. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I had been approached by some community members and elders across the region to consider running back around Christmas time, and I gave it some thought and have been visiting the communities since then to hear and ensure that I have a base of support. With that, I feel like I have a mandate to run, and got my 20 signatures on nomination day.

I guess the major reasons I'm running is to see tangible change in our Legislative Assembly and I'm excited to be an ally to the Dehcho process and to hopefully represent all of Nahendeh in our legislature.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I was a constituency assistant for our former Member of Parliament, Dennis Bevington, so I know the federal issues quite well. I also was a constituency assistant for former MLA in the Sahtu, Norman Yakeleya, so I know the procedures and question period and written statements and all that stuff at the ledge level.

I also covered every election as a journalist except this one since 2007, so I've seen a lot of faces come and go since Premier Joe Handley to Premier Caroline Cochrane. So I think I have a lot of valuable experiences on the media side and on the political side.

The only one I didn't cover would have been the 2011 federal campaign because I was working that one with Dennis, the orange crush, and the 2017 Yellowknife municipal election because I was running. That was my first time as a candidate.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I'd say healthier communities and a healthier climate, if I can cheat and say two. But climate change would be one and the health situation. We're a bit of in a health care crisis, I'd like to say, similar to what Mr. [Wab] Kinew campaigned on in Manitoba, but we don't have any parties in our legislature. But I would say the two major issues are climate change and the health of our people.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Well, it's a little bit different community by community, but the recurring theme that I keep hearing right now in Nahendeh is housing. Housing is a big one. We lost three teachers a couple weeks ago before Thanksgiving because they could secure housing at Fort Simpson. And before the campaign period, I was also on the verge of having to move or stay at the homeless shelter myself.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I think it's a lot of things. I'm also proud to say I'm one of the few that has never been an employee of the GNWT, therefore, I think I bring a different lens to the issues.

I'm not against the government, but there's a few policies that really need to be looked at. I know last year they took a review of the affirmative action policy and that's good. It's just we always have to update things. I think that's the role of MLAs, to look at our legislation and update things as we go. I know the UNDRIP (UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) legislation was applauded by some Indigenous governments and not so much by others. We look how Dene Nation, some of them aren't a fan of the UNDRIP legislation coming to Ottawa and how we adopted it to our legislature so it's things that we have to discuss and take seriously.

One of the big things I would say though for the legislature is I found it interesting that Premier Cochrane said that the 20th assembly should have a shorter list of priorities, and I think she might have a point. I think that we have to work together, whoever is elected, and really nail down a good budget, and work together in the spirit of consensus government and pass good laws, and make a budget that works for all northerners, not just Yellowknife, not just the regional centres.

We have a very unique way of doing government up here and I hope we don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I've been very careful not to make promises on the campaign trail that I cannot keep.

I admire some of the outgoing MLAs and ministers that stuck to their principles and integrity. I'm thinking of Kevin O'Reilly, for one, who didn't get to sit on the cabinet side and I think fought really hard for good legislation on the environment and other things.

If it was one thing for me to deliver for my constituency, it would be a bridge for Fort Simpson. And that would not just benefit Simpson, it would also help with our neighbors in the Sahtu. And if I were to be a big dreamer, it would be nice to see that Mackenzie Valley Highway become a reality. It does so many things. It stimulates the economy, it brings in construction dollars, it lowers the prices of goods and services and it helps give people a little break. Right now, a lot of people across Nahendeh and the Sahtu, they only get to leave their communities when the winter roads are in, and that's how we get our fuel hauls, and all kinds of things. So yeah, I guess infrastructure to really take a look at capital spending and infrastructure.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

This is something that's very near and dear to my heart. I worked with the Dehcho First Nations for some time. I've also worked with Yellowknives Dene First Nation, and in my previous role with CPAWS and Ducks Unlimited, Indigenous intergovernmental relations are very important.

It also takes me back to my experience with Dennis Bevington when devolution was being brought in and if you take a good look at it, there's still two regions that aren't full partners in devolution, and that is the Dehcho and the Akaitcho. Previous governments, I think, used it as a carrot and stick and that's unfortunate, and so I think the GNWT as a whole needs to do better when it comes to the Indigenous and intergovernmental relations. There are some strengths with those that are part of the devolution agreement, but those who are not are still being treated like the poor cousins at the table, and that's not acceptable.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

We had, I think it was 10 communities evacuated this summer due to wildfires, and climate change in my goals as a journalist and as a communications professional, it's always been about the environment. It's a complex issue. We have to have better relations with our Indigenous communities and leadership because they've been living here longer than most of us, and so they know how the landscape is changing from climate change. They know how the animals are changing, they know how the water levels are changing.

We are downstream from Canada's biggest oil producer, Alberta, and I think we need to really be mindful of that. We have to be mindful of the trans-boundary water agreement and we should not be afraid to revisit the discussion because even though our population is smaller than Alberta, we're also part of Canada and we need to be very mindful about sustainable development and our climate.

I'm tired of these politicians that try to say that the environment and the economy are two separate entities. They have to be in the same sentence.

We had flooding here in Nahendeh three years ago and now we had fires. It's very real in the communities, and it's very real for Yellowknife.

My heart really goes out to the people in Fort Smith and Hay River and Sambaa K'e that have lost traditional hunting grounds, cabins, homes, vehicles. I thought 2014 was a bad prior season, but this year I think is the worst in my memory.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

As the 20th Legislative Assembly, the members are going to have to work together to pass good legislation, and some of that includes reviewing the business incentive policy.

We have to be very careful when we're doing business in the regions, especially outside the capital, that are governed by land claim policies and procedures. I would like to think that the processes are going to help foster and grow our northern economy. Much like we saw with the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway. A lot of that job was done by northern businesses. They did a good job and they built the road.

I think we really take for granted how much of a role our small businesses play and so I hope the government does the best they can do when they're doing contract procurements to invest as much dollars in our northern economies and their small businesses and help grow those industries.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English, French, a little bit of Tłı̨chǫ and I'm learning Dene Zhatıe, and I did have Spanish in Grade 12, but I'm really rusty.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I do, yeah. I moved to Fort Simpson in March for a job with the Métis. Unfortunately, that position has ceased to exist due to funding issues, I guess, and so I was kind of unemployed this summer, doing some contract work here and there and then got a job with the Dehcho Divisional Education Council before the election was called.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No. Affirmative no. That's the only campaign promise I really made, and that was to the Dene leadership, that I would not be seeking a seat at the cabinet table.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Not this term. Got to get elected first and I would rather see, in an ideal world, an Indigenous premier. When I look back at the previous assemblies, it's got to be someone of at least two or three terms.

I think the last really astute, strong premier we had was Floyd Roland, and I didn't always agree with Floyd's policies and and stuff, but I think he was one of the premiers that really held the bureaucrats to account and he really challenged the deputy ministers. Sometimes we get a vision that the DMs are more important or stronger than the ministers. That's scary. I don't think you see that in any other legislature down south or in Yukon.

Les Wright. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I feel that the current MLA became a politician and quit helping the region.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have been a village councillor for the last two years, but I don't feel you need experience to be an MLA. Our problem is we vote in politicians. I am a public servant and have been my entire career.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I would say it's the lack of health care and always will be. Health-care workers became transient because it pays more so we don't get long-term nurses or doctors like we used to.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

I would say it is the lack of work in the region. I see it in every community.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I would give housing to the community governments. I see good things happening in a couple of our communities already.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Have the Dehcho land claim agreement signed so we can start development of the region.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I would vote out our current MLA. Mr. Shane Thompson has sold out the Native community on numerous occasions: the ENR raid at the culture camp at Timber Bay ; the evacuation in Yellowknife should never have happened. The whole territory is going to pay for that one for years; and selling land in the Dehcho when the Łı́ı́dlı̨́ı̨́ Kų́ę́ First Nation and the Dehcho First Nations were opposed to it, and there's a lawsuit about it.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The world has been getting warmer since the last ice age. We just have to adapt as it changes. There is nothing we can do to stop the change.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Forestry. We should be cutting these trees for profit, not just letting them burn.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

It would be my first term so I don't believe that's an option.

Shane Thompson. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

It is about serving and helping people of the region and the N.W.T. All my career has been about helping and serving. I spent 28 years at the recreation field and the past eight years as the Nahendeh MLA.

It is about trying to make changes that improve residents' lives. Unfortunately, it takes time and energy to make those changes.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have served eight years as an MLA. The first four years (18th Legislative Assembly), I was the chair of the social development committee and sat on a number of other committees and attended a number of other committee meetings throughout the years. I addressed over 850 constituency issues.

The second four years (19th Legislative Assembly), I had the honour of being elected to cabinet and held a number of portfolios, most notably Environment and Climate Change (Lands and Environment and Natural Resources), and Municipal and Community Affairs. As well, I sat on a number of committees of cabinet and two accountability and oversight committees. I addressed over 1,000 constituency issues.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I feel there is more than one issue facing the North. If you look at things:

GNWT deficits (over $1.6 billion dollars): With this in mind, we need to continue with the government renewal project that was started in the 19th assembly. There are a huge number of unfunded positions within departments, and we need to see if those positions are needed. If they are, they need to be added to the budget. If not, they need to be removed. We need to streamline the programs we offer and see if they are still needed.

NTHSSA deficits (over $245 million dollars): I would encourage the GNWT to look at realigning the Department of Health and Social Services and the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA). We need to look at how this structure is operating. The rationale was it was going to streamline the process and reduce operating costs. When NTHSSA was created, it started with a deficit and it continues to see their deficit increase. The reality is NTHSSA is so busy with patient care that areas such as child protection do not get the attention they need.

Realignment of Health and Social Services: I would also encourage the next assembly to consider a realignment of social services, child and family workers, adoption and foster care, mental health division, income support, and other senior programs like fuel subsidies. The common denominator is poverty and people's state of mind and by combining the supports that address poverty and mental health, you will help ensure families have better access to supports necessary to help their families prosper.

Focus on one major infrastructure project: The next assembly needs to focus its efforts and budget on one major project. I think this needs to be the Mackenzie Valley Highway and have it constructed all the way to Tsiigehtchic, not stop in Norman Wells. This needs to include a bridge at Fort Simpson Liard River. There are many factors that make this the perfect project. It helps with Canada's sovereignty in the North, connecting isolated communities (all-season access routes), economic diversification, increases tourism, small business potential, and promotes further development and exploration of the natural resource in the region.

Completing the renewal of the Education Act: The first step was complete in the last assembly but we need to get part two completed. We always hear education is an important part of our youth's future and we need to have that completed. This work needs to include everyone and look at ways to improve the system and accountability.

Housing: This assembly, we saw an improvement from the previous governments. On top of the GNWT getting funding, we saw Indigenous governments get funding to build housing units. This needs to continue and should be a priority for the next government. It is a team approach to solving this difficult issue.

Emergency Management Organization: The Municipal and Community Affairs department needs to conduct an after-action review using external contractors. The after-action review needs to be extensive and involve the public and all partners. As well, the GNWT needs an updated N.W.T. emergency plan that enhances GNWT and community government training, increased capacity for emergency response, and evacuations across all N.W.T. communities.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Similar to the previous question, there is more that one issue:

Medical travel: We need to work with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to fix the shortfall that we are receiving for our Indigenous population. ISC only provides a small amount of reimbursement of the total costs. Canada needs to step up its support for Indigenous people in the N.W.T. For example, they don't supply certain things like dental and medical support for smaller communities. This needs to be addressed once and for all.

Medevacs: We need to see an increase in service. Waiting for five to 40 hours for a flight is not appropriate. We need to add an additional plane or, even better, work with regional airlines to provide this service so they can get patients to at least the regional health centre so they can get better support until we can get them to Yellowknife or Edmonton. This is about the people's lives.

Medical services in smaller communities: I have heard and seen the negative impact on people's health without a nurse in the smaller communities. This needs to be addressed moving forward.

Designate authorities: There are four of the nine designate authorities in Nahendeh. A designate authority refers to a community that is within the jurisdiction of the federal government's Indian Act whereas other municipal governments in the Northwest Territories are created under territorial legislation, such as the Charter Act, Hamlet Act or the Cities, Towns, and Villages Act.

Territorial legislation allows for boundary identification and provides the municipal governments with a range of powers as set out in legislation. The Indian Act does not contain the same powers as territorial legislation, and the authority to identify a set boundary is not identified in the federal legislation.

All designate authorities are approximately 95 percent Indigenous, but they are not treated the same as reserves in Canada or the N.W.T. The GNWT needs to work with Indigenous Service Canada to treat these communities properly and provide them with increased funding and land. Instead of the federal government cutting their funding, it should be increased.

FireSmarting our communities: We need to look at a constructive way of making the communities safe. Look at removing trees, fire wood, setting up lumbering opportunities (sawmill projects) and clearing areas so we don't see the disaster we saw this year.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Streamlining the budget process (capital and operating and maintenance), so it can be a more transparent and open process for the public.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Housing issues. This last assembly saw some growth of new stock and improved relationships with the Intergovernmental council /federal government to provide more housing. This needs to continue in the 20th assembly and future assemblies.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I believe the Government of the Northwest Territories continues to advance land and natural resource legislative initiatives throughout implementation of the Intergovernmental Council Legislative Development Protocol .

The protocol and associated process convention were new to the 19th assembly, and while there is always room for improvement, I feel that it is important to note the value of collaboration with Indigenous governments and organizations and other partners on land and natural resource legislation. I look forward to seeing this important work continue in the next assembly.

Cabinet has regular bilateral meetings with various intergovernmental councils and host regular Council of Leaders meetings. This gives all parties the opportunity to work on and discuss various issues concerning them. Some parts of the meetings are challenging, but very effective in working together. As for the Accountability and Oversight Committee, I would encourage them to invite the various intergovernmental councils to meet with them or maybe go and attend one of their meetings.

Another way is to continue with the Project Finance for Permanence framework. This is an Indigenous-led initiative that seeks to bring together many funders to contribute to long-term conservation in the Northwest Territories while supporting economically and culturally healthy communities. This initiative should bring millions of dollars of long-term investment to the Northwest Territories. Parties to the N.W.T. The Project Finance for Permanence group includes Indigenous, territorial and federal governments, as well as private donors. The parties have reached a draft framework that the GNWT, Indigenous governments and Canada signed off on.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

We need to work with the federal government to understand that we are being impacted four times as much as the southern part of Canada. We need to work together to come up with solutions that are made for the North, such as: liquefied natural gas plants, gas projects in the Sahtu/Beaufort Delta regions, roads to communities, improved energy for homes and energy-efficient power plants, to name a few ideas.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Each region has unique opportunities and we need to focus on them. We might not see big mines in the near future, but smaller ones can be looked at. We need to work with Private Industry and IGCs to tackle this issue.



Look at Project Finance for Permanence and tourism opportunities.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I need to get elected first. That is the first priority.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Same as above.

Sharon Allen. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Nahendeh riding because our region has many concerns in regards to health care, education and housing. I wish to address these concerns once I'm at the Legislative Assembly, for the people. It is their votes that count, so I will do my best to represent them.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

The experience I bring to my role as MLA is I am Dehcho Dene, born and raised in the North. I have worked and volunteered in health care, education and social services as a foster parent, as well as volunteered with MADD Canada for 10 years.

I am newly appointed on the board of directors with the Fort Simpson Local Housing Authority, as well as participating with the National Indigenous Housing Network.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The biggest issues facing the territory right now are housing, health care, elders and education and better community planning, and just being able to set up things a little bit better for our community members for accessibility to health care, because health care is something that is really needed for us in the territories.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issues in my riding are homelessness and addictions due to a lack of affordability and accessibility to housing. But also, people are wanting a treatment facility and follow-up after they return from being treated for addictions when they go South. That's the biggest thing that we notice and what people are saying on the streets.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

They need to be able to collaborate with the communities, listen to what the people want, and address their concerns in a timely manner, because getting answers from the government is really slow. It's hard to get an answer right away for things that we want for our region, especially with health care, better supports for people with disabilities, elders. Those are a lot of the concerns that I'm hearing while I'm campaigning.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

The incredible lack of housing in the Northwest Territories and addressing the addictions and poverty disparities in our communities, because when people are not doing well, they're not working, they're not feeding their families, they're not being treated well by the medical system. It creates disparities. So people are coping, and the way that they're coping is by using, and that's something that we need better supports for, mental health supports.

We need Indigenous counsellors or people with cultural sensitivity to give and provide comfort to those who need mental health supports. Especially for our young adults and especially for young men. A lot of young men are not getting support.

We need more housing for my riding specifically, because a lot of people are talking about home repairs. A lot of elders, they live in public housing, but public housing is not going and checking to make sure that it's safe. So those are some of the things that I notice.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

My biggest thing is all parties need to meet and discuss the issues that are pressing for the region. The government needs to be able to step back and allow Indigenous government to be self-governing by assisting them to better serve their own communities. The government needs to exercise caution when working with the people. This is an elected position, so I serve my riding and have to listen, take into consideration of what has been done, and work on what could be done together moving forward.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

As a candidate for my region that was affected by wildfires and floods, we need to work together in all sections of government, non-government and First Nations government to develop a plan or committee, and ensure those involved are professionals in their field of work to be able to remedy quick, executed, emergency planning, should this ever happen again.

Everybody needs to get involved because you can't blame just one entity of government. It has to be community partnerships because we all live in Fort Simpson, so we should all be banding together and not be divided because dividing it just makes poor planning.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We have a vicious cycle of haphazard planning that needs to stop. Not only that, not all problems can be solved by the government of the N.W.T. alone. Everybody needs to step up.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

I speak Dehcho Dene Zhatıé and English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I live in my riding, in Fort Simpson, Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Not right away, but I'm not closing any doors. If it means doing better and getting more for the N.W.T. than I would consider it.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Honestly, I feel like I don't have enough experience to lead the government, right out of the gate. I'm just being really honest. I'm a confident person, I'm well spoken, I'm an outspoken person, but I think that that should go to somebody else for now.