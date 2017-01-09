Nahanni Butte receives funding for new affordable housing units

Nahanni Butte received about $400,000 in Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) funding last Friday to build a new 10-unit affordable housing building.

"I think this will be a game changer for the community," said Soham Srimani, acting manager for the Nahanni Butte Dene Band.

Srimani said they are now working to complete the business plan, design idea and architectural work to apply for the next level of funding offered through CMHC.

They expect construction will cost $3.5 million and that the project will cost four million dollars overall.

"Nahanni Butte didn't see any new housing coming up in the last decade. So this problem was very important," said Srimani.

Srimani, who took the job as acting manager in February, said from the start he said he's heard housing is one of the biggest priorities for Nahanni Butte residents.

"Always I hear this problem the new people don't have any homes coming up in the community. So I think this is [a] major solution to the main issue of housing," said Srimani.

He said the community needs at least 18 new units and they have a wait list of 20 to 25 people being considered for the 10 spaces.

Nahanni Butte is also receiving a four unit building from the N.W.T Housing Corporation which should arrive in the community in March and be ready for occupancy by January 2023.

IBS Engineering Limited is handling the architecture plan for the 10-plex now and will help Nahanni Butte select the construction company to build the unit.

"My expectation is by 2024 August or September we'll be able to deliver it to the community," said Srimani.