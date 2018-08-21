Engine failure appears to have caused Nahanni Butte plane crash, says investigator

The Transportation and Safety Board believes a plane crash last week in Nahanni Butte, Northwest Territories was caused by an engine failure.

"It looks like at this point the engine failed to develop adequate power during the take-off, which resulted in a forced landing by the pilot," said Jeremy Warkentin, a technical investigator with the Transportation and Safety Board.

Warkentin said they are looking at bringing the engine down to Edmonton for a more detailed examination.

The board interviewed the pilot, one of the passengers, and a witness. The witness did not actually see the Aug. 15 crash — no one did — but would have been able to comment on what happened before the crash, according to Warkentin.

The Cessna, owned by South Nahanni Airways, was heading to Fort Simpson when it crashed.

There was one pilot and three passengers on board at the time; all four sustained minor injuries.

No investigators were sent to the crash, according to Warkentin. All of the information has been gathered remotely.

The board hasn't decided what class the crash has been designated as, but that decision should be made in about one week. The designation will be used to determine the TSB's "level of effort and investment, the investigation process, the type of report or product, and the target timeline," according to their policy.

With files from Randi Beers