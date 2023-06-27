Brand new arbour opens up 'right in the heart and soul of Nahanni Butte'

A wooden arbour has opened up in Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., where community members can gather for things like drum dances, performances and meetings.

"It's like right in the heart and soul of Nahanni Butte," said Steve Vital, the chief for the community.

The project is years in the making. In 2021 the Nahɂą Dehé Dene did a community needs survey among its members, and having an arbour came up as one of it's top five needs.

The structure is made out of big cedar logs and is 80 feet in diameter. The space opened up on June 25.

According to Soham Srimani, the band manager for the community, the arbour holds significance for its members.

"This is really important culturally for the community," he said.

Srimani also said given Nahanni Butte's remote location, it's important for the residents of the community to have access to recreation space.

The community did have another arbour previously, but it broke down after Nahanni Butte received heavy snowfall in in 2021.

The community does have an indoor gymnasium, but Srimani said the arbour has more of an open feel to it.

"It's more fun that way, more of [an] outdoor thing," he said.

The wooden arbour in Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., is open for members of the community to come and use. (Submitted by Soham Srimani)

The First Nation hired the Timber Kings of the HGTV reality television show to come and build the arbour.

"A lot of people were just amazed to have them here, because you watch them on the Discovery Channel" said Vital, the chief for the community.

Timber Kings documents the creation of custom log homes. According to Srimani, people in Nahanni Butte were excited to see the crew at work in their community.

"I keep seeing people going over there you know, taking photos and everything," he said. "Obviously there's a lot of noise about this."

The Timber Kings started working on the project on June 20, and it took them around a week to build the structure.

Peter Marcellias, an elder in the community, said he feels really good about the new community space. (Submitted by Soham Srimani)

One elder says it's unbelievable how fast they got it up.

"I feel just great, just to see it being built in front of us," said Peter Marcellias.

"We hardly have any drumming here, so it would be nice to have a dance in the arbour."

The arbour was paid for with federal funding as part of CanNor's Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The federal government invested $3.1 million to encourage people in the N.W.T. to go out and visit community spaces, $499,000 of the funding was given to Nahanni Butte.

The official grand opening for the arbour is set to happen in August. There are plans to include drummers, musicians, performances and a fire feeding ceremony.

For now, Srimani is just glad to see community members responding well to the arbour.

"What makes me happy is to see the happy faces of the residents."