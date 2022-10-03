New Nahanni agreement signals historic step to Indigenous land governance

Jayne Konisenta started campaigning for Indigenous land governance when she was in her 20s.

So, when the Nahʔą Dehé Dene Band councillor, now in her 60s, took part in what many called a "historic signing" of the Ndahecho Gondié Gháádé agreement last Friday, it was emotional for her.

"I made a promise to our elders who are no longer here, 'We all work at it until we are successful at what we were told to do,' — so it is a big day," Konisenta said after the signing.

The agreement, the name of which means "following the words of our elders," was signed between Nahʔą Dehé Dene Band, Dehcho First Nations and Parks Canada.

The goal is to give the Nahʔą Dehé Dene more control over the Nahanni National Park reserve, though Parks Canada will still have a role in managing the park.

The agreement also includes funding commitments for new infrastructure in Nahanni Butte — a park office, a tourism centre, and an elders's lodge. It also provides funding for the Nahʔą Dehé K'ehodi (the Guardians on the Land program).

According to a news release from Parks Canada, the aim of the agreement is also to help "enhance the relationship in the context of respect and reconciliation."

'A good first step' says Dehcho grand chief

The cooperative management model is a good step to reconciliation, Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian said.

The grand chief drove his boat up the river that morning to sign the agreement, joking he was late because he was distracted counting all the moose. But after the signing, his tone got serious as he talked about the strained relationship between Parks Canada and Indigenous communities.

Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian in Nahanni Butte on Sept. 30. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

"[National Parks] were just set up and First Nations were never consulted … what we are trying to do here is get equal footing," Norwegian said.

Norwegian said though the Dehcho signed the agreement, they are mainly there to support Nahanni in its land governance and that the idea is to empower communities as much as possible. He said Dehcho officials will be on the sidelines ready to help when needed.

Norwegian compared the signing to a "small lands claim" agreement.

"This becomes a catalyst for other things yet to come because if this is done right, this should start opening doors right across the country," Norwegian said.

Historic day for residents

Residents of Nahanni Butte were invited to witness the signing, which included a fire feeding ceremony before and a community feast afterwards.

Councillor Konisenta's daughter, Roxanne Konisenta, attended bringing her two children, including her five-month-old baby.

Mountains surrounding Fairy Meadows in Nahanni National Park Reserve on July 5. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

"As a young girl growing up, I always knew how important it was for [Jayne] to see something like this happen for the community, and it's finally here. So I'm really proud," Roxanne said.

With the next generation of Nahanni Butte beside her, Roxanne said she was also thinking of her ancestors that day.

"I thought of all them, and all the elders that are no longer here … [it's] very special and touching that we've come this far, and you know, the elders are here with us in spirit."

Now there is a formula

This is the second agreement of its kind.

In 2020, Parks Canada signed a similar agreement with Yellowknives Dene First Nation over the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve. The partnership included Akaitcho Dene First Nations; Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation and the Deninu K'ue First Nation, on the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve Regional Management Board.

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod sits with Julie Dabrusin, MP of Toronto-Danforth, in Nahanni Butte on Sept. 30. The two MPs were in the community for the Ndahecho Gondié Gháádé agreement signing. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

Member of Parliament Michael McLeod said these kinds of agreements work "really well" for communities in the Northwest Territories, and hinted at more to come.

"I think this is going to be a pattern that the precedent has been set and we're going to continue to use," he said.