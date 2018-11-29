After losing $25,000 sponsor, NACC turns to GoFundMe for help

The executive director of the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) says that after losing a major sponsor, the institution is running out of ideas to keep its funding stable and is launching a GoFundMe page to try and make up a shortfall.

Marie Coderre, NACC's executive director, said that after a sponsor, who she did not name, recently cut $25,000 of annual funding, she's running out of ideas.

"It's a hard reality to have two opposite realities coexisting, like the money and the creativity and arts, they are not getting along really well," Coderre said. "We don't have a lot of secured funding."

The lost $25,000 will cut into the cultural centre's $320,000 travel budget, used to put on shows in communities outside Yellowknife, she said.

"Increasing the exposure to the arts in the communities is the main mindset of NACC," Coderre said. "It can create an interest in these community members or students who later on want to pursue a career in the industry or are just just developing a passion as an artist."

The $320,000 pays for booking acts, travel costs, and paying managers, though Coderre says the cuts won't lead to any show cancellations in the near future.

Marie Coderre, executive director at the Northern Arts and Culture Centre. (Submitted by Marie Coderre)

The lost sponsor is the latest funding hit for NACC. In 2015, they lost $28,000 annually from their budget after the City of Yellowknife reconfigured how they distributed money to not-for-profit-organizations.

Coderre says she cannot stress enough how important going to the communities has been for the centre.

"I can tell you in 2012 when we used to go to schools the kids were not raising their hands to ask questions to the artists after the performance," she said. "Now all the kids are raising their hands … I want to think that we've created a tradition."

The fundraiser's stated initial goal is $10,000. However, Coderre says that she's ultimately hoping to raise $30,000.