Simon Mervyn re-elected chief of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun

Simon Mervyn has been re-elected chief of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun in Mayo, Yukon.

Mervyn, who was first elected chief in 2015, won the election on Wednesday with 89 votes. His closest challenger, Dawna Hope, received 83 votes, followed by Dennis Nicloux with 61 votes and Nancy Hager with 38.

Mervyn will be joined by a mix of new and old faces on the First Nation's council. Roberta Hager was elected deputy chief, defeating incumbent Millie Olsen 111 votes to 103. Florence Pilon finished third in that race with 58 votes.

Nine candidates sought four spots on council. In the end, incumbents Sharon Peter and Irene Johnny were re-elected, joined by new councillors Barb Buyck and Andy Lucas.

The vote counts for council members are as follows:

Sharon Peter: 142 (elected)

Barb Buyck 135 (elected)

Andy Lucas 133 (elected)

Irene Johnny 122 (elected)

Deanna Peter-Profeit 112

Natasha Young 112

Nancy Hummel 109

Sheila Hager 84

Shawn Germaine 75

In total, 273 ballots — 157 from Mayo, and 116 others, including mail-in and special ballots and ballots from Whitehorse — were cast in Wednesday's election.