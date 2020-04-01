Federal government, Suncor Energy deliver 40,000 N95 masks to territories

Forty-thousand N95 masks have been delivered across Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The masks, which are designed and fitted to filter out particles that carry the COVID-19 virus, were donated to the federal government by Suncor Energy, according to a post on the company's Facebook page Tuesday.

Suncor said it delivered the supplies over the weekend, after Ottawa identified which communities critically needed them.

A plane packed full of boxes of N95 masks made deliveries to communities in the North over the weekend. The masks were donated to the federal government by Suncor Energy. (Suncor/Facebook)

"It is our honour to be able to play our part alongside all Canadians in caring for each other through these challenging times," the post read.

Of the 40,000 masks, 12,000 were split between Iqauit and Rankin Inlet in Nunavut, 16,000 were sent to the Northwest Territories and shared between Yellowknife, Hay River and Inuvik, and 12,000 were sent to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Last month, the federal government released a request on its buy and sell website asking companies to identify what goods they manufacture that might be of use to the government as it combats COVID-19, and what quantities they currently have in stock.

The government says it's received thousands of submissions so far.

On Tuesday, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand told CBC the government has ordered 60 million N95 masks — which will begin arriving this week.

It's also ordered close to 1,570 ventilators and more than a million COVID-19 test kits.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Ottawa has signed deals with three Canadian companies — Thornhill Medical, Medicom and Spartan Bioscience — to make critical medical supplies, including ventilators, surgical masks, test kits and other items, over the coming weeks