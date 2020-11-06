N.W.T. officials to announce vaccine guidance, rollout plan for children 5 to 11

Northwest Territories officials plan to offer more details into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and guidance for children aged five to 11 at a media briefing on Thursday starting at 12:15 p.m. MT.

Premier Caroline Cochrane will join Julie Green, the health and social services minister, Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, territorial medical director.

Watch the live stream of the update here or on our CBC North Facebook page or tune into CBC North Radio One.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children aged five to 11 are expected to arrive in the territory by the end of the week, the minister of health said Tuesday.

Pegg told CBC Thursday morning that communities are being invited to prepare a plan that works best for them. For some, she said, that may mean having it administered in schools, while others may choose to do it at health centres or both.

"Some parents feel more comfortable having their child vaccinated while they're there and not at school and some kids may feel more comfortable being vaccinated with their parents there," she said.

Yellowknife will use the same online booking system that's been used for adults and teens.

COVID-19 cases in the territory have been dropping since the latest outbreak in the Beaufort Delta region earlier this month. As of Wednesday, there are 46 cases in the N.W.T., with the majority, 36, in Tuktoyaktuk.

The number of cases dropped by more than half since last Friday, when health officials reported 104 cases across the territory.