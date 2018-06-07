N.W.T. Track and Field Championships cancelled for second year in a row

The Northwest Territories Track and Field Championships have been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game's organizing committee made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Every June, about 1,200 athletes from schools across the N.W.T. travel to Hay River for the much-anticipated meet. The championships are held beside the town's Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

"The track itself is manageable because maybe we can break it out, maybe we can look at other fields," Tim Borchuk, a co-coordinator of the event told CBC.

"But we still have to house 900 kids. We still have to feed 900 kids. All that means close quarters. Did we really want to take the chance? The answer was no."

Borchuk said cancelling the tournament completely was a tough call for the committee to make.

"I know everybody is ready to get out and do something, myself included. But they'll be more track and fields. We're not done with this," he said.

If all goes ahead in 2022, the games will celebrate their 30th year.