N.W.T. top doctors take your latest questions on COVID-19

Have questions about COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories as we head into cooler weather?

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT.

You can watch the live stream here on our website or on the CBC N.W.T. Facebook page. People can send in their questions on that Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.

Since our last call-in show earlier this month, the government announced it would start regular surveillance of wastewater in some communities within the territory to identify the presence — or absence — of the coronavirus.

The N.W.T. also extended its public health emergency for the 13th time Tuesday. And on Wednesday, the territory announced it can process up to 240 COVID-19 tests per week in the territory, where before, the testing was limited to select, high-priority cases.

There's also been a second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Diavik Diamond Mine. An Ontario worker tested positive last week at the N.W.T. mine, and 21 others were said to be isolating on-site.

As of Wednesday, according to the government's latest numbers, the territory had completed 4,382 COVID-19 tests and had 210 results pending. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all of which recovered months ago.