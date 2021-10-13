Widespread cancellations in N.W.T. territorial court expected in response to COVID-19

The Northwest Territories territorial court is expected to issue a revised schedule of court sittings later this week — including widespread cancellations.

The Department of Justice anticipates all sittings of territorial court in Yellowknife will be cancelled until mid-November, and that court circuits outside of Yellowknife will be cancelled until the new year, Ngan Trinh, a spokesperson for the department, said in an emailed statement.

The cancellations would be in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife.

According to Trinh, the impact of the suspension is difficult to measure as parties involved and their counsel often have options to bring matters forward.

"The decision not to proceed with criminal matters is within the discretion of the Crown," said Trinh.

CBC News is reaching out to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for comment.