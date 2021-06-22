N.W.T. teachers' association and territorial government reach tentative agreement

The Northwest Territories Teachers' Association and the Northwest Territories government have reached a tentative agreement, though details are sparse.

The negotiations began on May 17, according to a joint news release issued Tuesday evening.

In the release it says both parties are "pleased" with the progress and both are recommending ratification of the agreement to their membership and the Financial Management Board.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until after the ratification process.

In the fall, the two parties negotiated for a new, one-year collective agreement. It included a 2.5 per cent wage increase, which matched the increase received in April by the rest of the government's public service sector.

That agreement came into effect on Aug. 1, 2020, and will expire on July 31. It was only a short agreement because of the pandemic, said Matthew Miller, president of the Northwest Territories Teachers' Association, in an email to CBC at the time.