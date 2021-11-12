Voting now open to elect Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief

Online voting is now open to elect a new Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief in the Northwest Territories.

The election was originally set to take place on Sept. 30, but was rescheduled to Nov. 18 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

As of Thursday at noon, Tłıchǫ citizens could cast their ballots in an online poll until Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Votes will be counted on election day on Nov. 18.

This will be the first time online voting is being used in the Tłıchǫ Grand Chief election.

Election registrar Gabrielle Mackenzie-Scott called it a "new opportunity" that provides another voting option for Tłıchǫ citizens "who might be impacted by COVID-19, who are in isolation, at work in remote locations or away for educational purposes."

Eligible voters can cast their ballots through the One Feather platform.

Voters are required to have an active email address, the spelling of their name and their birth date as written in the official voters list and their status card number.

Tłı̨chǫ citizens can register to vote at tlichoelection.com .

Eddie Erasmus, Jackson Lafferty and George Mackenzie are the three candidates vying to become the next Tłıchǫ Grand Chief.