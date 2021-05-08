N.W.T. students got a visit that was out of this world

Two lucky schools from every province and territory were awarded a visit with an astronaut.

That included Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife and the Inuvik Robotics and Engineer club were the two winners for the Northwest Territories in the federal government's Junior Astronaut contest.

Before being entered into the draw for the big prize, classes or groups had to complete at least one of the activities listed under the three possible streams on the contest's website.

The campaign was set up to encourage students to go into a career in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Jeremy Hansen spent the morning speaking with students at Weledeh Catholic School before jumping on another Zoom call with schools spread across the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu.

He first gave a presentation about life as an astronaut on Earth and in space. Then he answered a wide range of questions from students covering topics like: how do you train for a space walk, how does it feel flying in a rocket and do aliens exist.

He confirmed to students that he has not seen an alien UFO.

"To the best of my knowledge we aren't visited by aliens today, but it's a huge universe out there and the more we learn, the more we realise we don't know. So anything is possible," said Hansen.

It was a pretty exciting experience for everyone involved, including Grade 2 students Ember, Ashton and Helghi at Mackenzie Mountain School in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

"It was amazing," said Ashton.

"I thought it was really cool … I never knew that they had to put sleeping bags on the walls," said Ember

Helgi was even inspired to follow in Hansen's footsteps. "I'm going to try to be an astronaut," he said.

Hansen told the students that more space related jobs would be coming in the future as the Canadian Space Agency is working on developing a new spaceship to go to the moon and is eventually aiming to live on Mars.

"[Space is] changing rapidly and we need more and more people working in the space program," he said, adding it's for more than just exploring space, but also to help us "live better on this planet."

Before signing off, he left the kids with one final message.

"I will tell you, if you set goals and you share them with other people to help hold you accountable … you will achieve all the things that you will like to achieve," he said, adding failures will be part of the journey.

"You will fail like everyone else, but if you stick to those goals and you know what you're aiming for, you can all accomplish the amazing things you'd like to do."