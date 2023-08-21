N.W.T. politicians urged to delay territorial election amid evacuations

With more than half of N.W.T.'s residents displaced from their home communities due to wildfires, the territory's MLAs have been asked to consider delaying the upcoming territorial election.

A news release Monday afternoon from the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly said the territory's chief electoral officer wants the election, currently scheduled for Oct. 3, to be delayed until November.

Wildfires have prompted a territory-wide state of emergency and put many communities in crisis in recent days. The Yellowknife area, Ndilǫ, Dettah, Fort Smith, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa are all still under evacuation orders.

MLAs are expected to discuss the request on Aug. 28. The meeting is currently set for 1:30 p.m. MT, though the location is yet to be determined. If members can't meet in Yellowknife, which is under an evacuation order, they'll meet in Inuvik instead.

The meeting will have a secondary purpose as well: MLAs will also vote on whether to approve more money to cover wildfire-related costs.

If MLAs vote against formally delaying the election, it would go ahead as scheduled, with the campaign kicking off on Sept. 4.

In that event, chief electoral officer Stephen Dunbar would delay the election in all evacuation zones for up to three months, which could mean MLAs would be elected at different times.