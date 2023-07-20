N.W.T. prepares to take extraordinary measures to prevent wildfires in South Slave

The N.W.T. government is set to take the extraordinary step of issuing a fire ban for almost the entire South Slave region, a measure the territory has never before used.

On Wednesday, the N.W.T. Métis Nation posted to Facebook a letter it apparently received from the territory's forest supervisor, informing them the restriction would be coming.

"The South Slave region has been experiencing extreme fire danger for several weeks, with forests that are tinder-dry, making fire control very challenging," the letter reads.

Fire danger was high or extreme in every South Slave community Thursday, and is expected to get worse for most going into the weekend.

Hot temperatures and smoke have been blanketing communities in recent days, while water levels in rivers and lakes are noticeably lower than previous summers.

The letter, first reported by Cabin Radio, points to the issue of not having enough resources to fight more fires, should they spring up. Firefighters from elsewhere in Canada, who the territory would usually rely on to bolster its crews, are tied up fighting fires in other jurisdictions.

"As a result, the Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) will have very limited ability to acquire additional resources to action new or expanding fires," the letter reads.

The ban would apply to all open fires outdoors, even if they are in a fireplace, fire pit or burning barrel. No open fires would be allowed at campsites or in public campgrounds, and no open stoves or grills would be allowed.

The ban would also apply to fireworks, flares, pyrotechnic bear bangers, sky lanterns and firing incendiary or tracer ammunition.

It would specifically exempt activities exercising treaty rights, the use of flares or bear bangers in an emergency, the government's anthrax or wildfire operations, and the use of closed stoves, barbecues and furnaces.

The letter says this is the first time the territorial government has imposed this kind of sweeping order. Under the N.W.T. Forest Protection Act, the forest supervisor has the power to make such an order if "hazardous conditions" or spreading fires make it necessary.

The ban is expected to be in place until July 28, but could be either cut short or extended depending on what happens.

There are 96 active fires in the N.W.T. on Thursday afternoon, according to N.W.T. Fire, with nearly a million hectares of land burned. Twenty-three of the fires are in the South Slave region.