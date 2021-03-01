N.W.T. senator joins Progressive Senate Group

The Northwest Territories' Senator Margaret Dawn Anderson was announced as the newest member of the Progressive Senate Group on Monday.

Anderson, an Inuvialuk originally from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., is the 12th member of the group.

"In the two years since my appointment, I have learned a great deal from my respected colleagues about the important role we as senators play in the development of a better future for all Canadians," Anderson said in a statement.

"I look forward to being able to lend a northern perspective and apply my experience with consensus-based decision-making in the Progressive Senators Group."

Leader of the Progressive Senate Group (the Progressives), Senator Jane Cordy, says Anderson will be welcomed to the group at the next virtual caucus.

"With such an impressive career that has focused on working for her community, Senator Anderson brings a wealth of knowledge about the North and its unique concerns," Cordy wrote.

"We look forward to learning from her as we work collaboratively on behalf of all Canadians and Indigenous people."

There are 105 senators in total, with 42 part of the Independent Senate Group, 12 in the Canadian Senators Group and 20 in the Conservative group. There are five senators who are unaffiliated and there are 14 vacant seats.

The Progressive Senate Group became an official caucus in the upper house in May 2020. It was first established to replace the Senate Liberal Caucus, which was disbanded in November 2019. The group is composed mainly of Liberal senators.

The designation of being an official caucus gives Progressive senators access to committee seats— which are highly prized by members of the upper house — and more research money.