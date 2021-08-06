N.W.T. resident develops COVID-19 after travel outside the territory

A resident of Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after travelling outside of the territory.

According to a news release from the Northwest Territories government Thursday evening, the person is isolating and doing well.

There have been no public exposures and no risk to the public has been identified.

The office of the chief public health officer said that it expects a rise in COVID-19 cases "as numbers increase in the rest of Canada, public health measures are relaxed in many places, and travel volume into N.W.T. increases."

"Evidence is showing that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more common in Canada and that COVID-19 is shifting to a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated,'" states Dr. Andre Corriveau, N.W.T. acting chief public health officer, in the news release.

To book COVID-19 vaccinations in Yellowknife follow this link. If your community is not on the schedule, the territorial government says you should call your local health centre or fill out the COVID-19 vaccine and information form to request vaccine appointments in your community.

"Those who are not protected are at higher risk. Getting vaccinated is the best protection for yourself and your community," said Corriveau.