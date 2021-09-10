N.W.T. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, slight increase in overall case count

The N.W.T. is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and a slight increase in the overall number of cases across the territory.

There are 124 active cases in the N.W.T. compared to 110 Wednesday, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Yellowknife has 83 active cases, an increase of 10 from the day before. Behchokǫ̀ has 11 active cases.

There is community transmission in both communities, where cases have been rising in the past few days. It prompted the chief public health officer to issue a public health order Wednesday, which was updated the same evening for Behchokǫ̀.

Cases in the Sahtu region continue to decline. There are 27 cases in the region with 12 in Fort Good Hope, nine in Tulita, five in Norman Wells and one in Délı̨nę. The number of COVID-19 cases in the region has been declining since Sept. 3.

The other communities that have COVID-19 cases in the territory are Fort Providence with two, and Gamètì with one.

Overall, the Northwest Territories has had 436 cases of COVID-19, of which 311 have been resolved. There has been one death.