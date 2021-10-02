N.W.T. reports record number of COVID-19 cases across territory

The N.W.T's Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is reporting a record number of active cases across the territory.

In a Friday evening news release, the OCPHO said there are 341 active across the territory, including 99 new ones since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, there were 287 cases reported territory-wide.

The majority of cases continues to be in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ where there are 219 active cases being reported, an increase of 47 cases since Wednesday, when case counts were last updated.

On Wednesday night, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola ordered tighter gathering restrictions for the three communities, including a ban on most visitors inside people's homes.

The OCPHO also reported 100 active cases in Behchokǫ on Fridaỳ, an increase of nine from Wednesday.

Kandola issued an exposure notice on Wednesday for the entire community that applies to anyone who lives in or has visited Behchokǫ̀ since Sept. 15.

New public exposure notices

The OCPHO also issued five new COVID-19 public exposure notices Friday.

The notices apply to the following four locations:

The Monkey Tree Pub on Sept. 22, from 9 p.m. to midnight

The Kilt and Castle Pub on Sept. 24, from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Walmart on Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochdi's Your Independent Grocer (uptown) on Sept. 28, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The notices state that anyone who was at these locations at these times should monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. If symptoms develop, they must isolate and get tested.

There is also a notice for Air Tindi flight 8T 200 from Yellowknife to Łutselk'e on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

Fully vaccinated passengers must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and if symptoms develop, they must isolate and arrange to get tested.

Passengers on the flight who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must isolate immediately for 10 days and arrange to get tested.

A complete list of recent exposure notices can be found here.

Yellowknifers can call 867-767-9120 for testing, or book a test online.

The notices were issued after the OCPHO declared on Aug. 25 widespread community transmission in Yellowknife, Whatì and Behchokǫ̀, and said that it would only list "high risk public exposures requiring further action."

Cases in other communities

One case is being reported in Wekweètì — the community's first during this wave of COVID-19 in N.W.T. There are four cases in Whatı̀, the same amount as on Wednesday.

There are eight cases in the South Slave region: five in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, a reduction of three from Wednesday, and three cases in Fort Smith, an increase of one from Wednesday.

In the Sahtu region, there were two active cases in Délı̨nę, one less than on Wednesday, and one new case in Fort Good Hope.

There was no longer a confirmed, active case in Fort Simpson as of Friday night.

Also on Friday, the territory's health authority announced a limited roll-out of third doeses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Third doses are being offered to people who are 75 or older, and who live in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ or Behchokǫ̀.

Earlier Friday, the OCPHO declared an outbreak at the Avens Manor in Yellowknife, where one case was reported.

At the territory's mines, Diavik Diamond Mine and Ekati Diamond Mine were each reporting two active cases. There were also two active cases at the Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work site.

Anyone with questions about public health orders is encouraged to call 8-1-1 or email ProtectNWT.