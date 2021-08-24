N.W.T. reports 1st COVID-19 death in territory

A Northwest Territories resident died from COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to the territory's chief public health officer

It's the first death of an N.W.T. resident from COVID-19.

In a news release early Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Kami Kandola confirmed the death.

"My thoughts are with the person's family, friends, and community. At a time when we are trying to keep an entire population healthy, this death reminds us that individuals are at the heart of this effort," said Kandola in the release.

She added that out of respect for the "those with dear memories of loved ones," she will not be releasing any personal details or answer any questions about the person who died.

The death comes as the N.W.T. is experiencing its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date, with cases confirmed in eight communities and suspected in two others.

As of Monday, the territory had 220 active cases, the vast majority in the Sahtu region where two communities — Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake — were put under a containment order on Aug. 15.

The N.W.T. was one of the last jurisdictions in Canada to report its first death from COVID-19. Only P.E.I. has not yet reported a COVID-19 death.

In the North, Nunavut has experienced four deaths from COVID-19, and Yukon has reported eight.