N.W.T. reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCHO) reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory Friday.

The territorial case count now stands at 257, an increase of two since Thursday.

The majority of cases continues to be in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, where 160 cases are being reported, the same amount as Thursday.

A 10-day circuit breaker for the area takes effect Saturday during which indoor gatherings, including at all non-essential businesses and organizations, will be limited to 10 people.

The public health measure was ordered by N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola to help contain the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier Friday, the N.W.T. government announced a funding support program for businesses affected by this and other public health measures. Businesses "that have experienced operating deficits since the outbreaks in early August," can apply to receive up to $5,000 to cover ongoing operational expenses," read a government news release.

Also on Friday, the City of Yellowknife announced it was closing several city facilities during the 10-day period, including the pool, Multiplex and the Yellowknife Fieldhouse.

Cases in other communities

There are 59 cases in Behchokǫ̀, the same as Thursday, and 18 cases in Whatì, three less than a day earlier.

Containment orders for both communities are remaining in effect until Oct. 7 and 9, respectively.

Other communities that have cases include Hay River with 10, two more than a day before, three in Délı̨nę and one each in Fort Simpson, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells and Łutsel Kʼe.

There are two cases at the Diavik Diamond Mine, one more than was perviously reported, and one case at the NWT Power Corporation's Snare Hydro System worksite. The Gahcho Kué Mine no longer has any active cases after reporting one a day earlier.

Since the start of the pandemic, 30 people have been hospitalized in the N.W.T. Of those, the OCPHO said 26 are associated with the current territorial COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak.

The OCPHO said 73 per cent of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. It also stated 12 people have needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit since the start of the pandemic.