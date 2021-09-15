N.W.T. reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

The N.W.T. is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are now 185 active cases in the territory.

The majority of cases remain in Yellowknife with 121, a slight increase from Monday's figure of 117.

Behchokǫ̀ has 29 cases compared to 22 Monday, and Whatì has 20 cases, an increase of six since Monday.

All three communities are experiencing community transmission, according to the office of the chief public health officer (OCPHO).

Other N.W.T. communities that have cases are Fort Good Hope with five, Norman Wells with three, and Tulita with two. Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation has two cases while Inuvik, Łutsel Kʼe and Fort Liard each have one.

The containment order that had been put in place on Sept. 1 to manage the outbreak in Norman Wells expires Tuesday night.

Cases in Yellowknife

Cases have been climbing steadily since late August in Yellowknife, and especially since an outbreak among the community experiencing homelessness in the city was declared on Sept. 7.

"We have more than 70 people with COVID-19 who are under housed or work to support this population," Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Kandola issued a public order Monday closing all schools in the capital city area until at least Sept. 24.

She said she made the decision because the community transmission taking place in the city "would have impacted schools."

"We had to make a decision to close the schools before we had school outbreaks in Yellowknife," she said.

The capital, as well as the neighbouring communities of Dettah and N'Dilo, have gathering restrictions while there are containment orders for the communities of Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì.

In its daily news release, the OCPHO said 12 communities have surpassed a vaccination rate of 75 per cent for residents 12 years and older. The communities are Kakisa, Sachs Harbour, Yellowknife, N'Dilo, Dettah, Fort Simpson, Norman Wells, Ulukhaktok, Fort McPherson, Fort Liard, Gameti and Tulita.