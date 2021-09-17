N.W.T. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Northwest Territories is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19.

In a Thursday news release, the territory's office of the chief public health officer (OCPHO) said there are now 220 active cases in N.W.T., an increase from 199 on Wednesday.

Yellowknife continues to have by far the most cases with 134, an increase of six since Wednesday.

Behchokǫ̀ continues to have the second most active cases with 38, eight more than Wednesday, while Whatì has 27 cases, an increase of four in the last day.

Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì continue to be under containment orders until at least Sept. 23 and 25, respectively.

A public health order issued by the OCPHO limiting gatherings and making it mandatory for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to isolate immediately and contact their local health centre in Yellowknife, Dettah and N'Dilo remains in effect as does the closure of schools in those communities until at least Sept. 24.

In the Sahtu region, which experienced an outbreak in mid-August, cases continue to decline. The OCPHO is reporting seven cases in the region Thursday, five of them in Fort Good Hope and two in Norman Wells.

Other communities in the N.W.T. that have active cases are Łutselkʼe with three, Fort Providence with two, Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation also with two, and one each in Inuvik, Fort Resolution and Fort Liard.

There also two active at the NWT Power Corporations' Snare Hydro System worksite, and one each at the Diavik diamond mine and the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.