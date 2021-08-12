N.W.T. releases COVID-19 reopening plan for upcoming school year
Plan calls for an end to physical distancing in classrooms for students in Grades 7-12
The Northwest Territories government has released its COVID-19 reopening plan for the upcoming school year.
The plan calls for an end to physical distancing in classrooms for students in Grades 7-12. Last year, physical distancing for those grades meant that many high school students attended classes part-time, because there was not room for everyone in classrooms.
Students will be required to wear non-medical masks or face coverings on school buses and within school buildings outside the classroom, but not inside of classrooms.
There will not be any drama classes or productions, singing, choir, band programs or the playing of wind-blown musical instruments in schools.
Physical education programs or extra curricular activities that are high contact will not be allowed.
There also won't be any large gatherings such as assemblies, concerts, or events — though outdoor activities are encouraged.
When do students have to stay home?
The plan asks parents or guardians to monitor for symptoms using this daily tool, and says students and staff with any of 15 symptoms, from difficulty breathing to generally feeling unwell, should arrange for testing or assessment by a health practitioner.
The results of either of those steps will determine when students can return to school. Students who are neither tested nor assessed will have to wait 10 days before returning to class.
Regular hand washing, daily symptom screening, and disinfecting and sanitizing in schools will still be required.
You can read the entire plan here. The territorial government has also put together a list of answers to common questions here.
