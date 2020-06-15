Inuvik businesses wade into the unknown in Phase 2 of N.W.T.'s reopening plan

Pam and Brian McDonald have spent the last couple of months painting the house, creating art, collecting birch syrup for the first time and, of course, cooking.

Usually, the summer is the busiest time of year as they run their restaurant Alestine's in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The McDonalds were happy to be able to relax and spend time with two of their adult children that came home, but now they are ready to get back to cooking.

"We've had lots of people contacting us to find out whether we will be open or not," said Pam. "I miss that interaction with other people. I love my family but it's nice to talk with somebody else and see how they're actually doing."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, the restaurant continued to do takeout but closed shortly after the first case was reported in the territory. On Friday, the territory announced Phase 2 of its reopening plan was in effect. Dine-in restaurants and "lounges" are now allowed to open, with rules in place including the prohibition of dance floors and live music, along with a limit of 25 people inside plus staff (unless they apply for an exemption) and the completion of a WSCC risk assessment.

The goal is for Alestine's to open sometime this week.

They are hoping to get their hands on fresh fish ahead of opening day. Water levels have been too high and commercial fishing licences haven't been available since the office hasn't been opened.

"For us reopening, we are just going to be doing takeout and that's it," said Pam. "We don't know if we are going to utilize our patio at all. We are pretty small."

Entering the unknown

The restaurant has two outdoor patios. Typically, Alestine's sits about 36 people outside but often, various groups share tables.

"A lot of people didn't hesitate when you asked them to sit with somebody and they got to talk for a couple of hours," said Brian. "I think it was part of the ambience for sure."

We don't know what our future holds basically, to tell you the truth. - Brian McDonald, Alestine's co-owner

The McDonalds are hopeful they will be able to serve customers at tables outside as the N.W.T. However, they have resigned to the fact that they might not ever be able to reopen their small cabin area again, since there is not enough space to appropriately maintain physical distance.

"In the winter time, that's where we make our money. That's where we have our private bookings ... It looks like it's going to be a different winter."

The McDonalds point out that since the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway opened, their business tripled the past two summers.

They stated that in Inuvik, because of the high costs, many in the service industry make their money in the summer so "they can survive the winter when it's slower."

Now, they are entering the unknown.

"I've been talking to some people and they are really not sure if they'll make it, especially in the service industry. We are a little bit nervous. We don't know either," said Brian.

"We don't know what our future holds basically, to tell you the truth."

Other restaurants are looking at starting up or improving services as well.

Twisted Concession, which runs out of the Midnight Sun Complex, plans to do delivery sometime soon. The Roost restaurant is the only place in town that remained opened and continued delivery. The Roost is now looking into its options to open up to customers again while maintaining physical distancing.

The town of Inuvik is in the process of submitting and awaiting approvals for some of its services to reopen.

Grant Hood, the senior administrative officer, said the town hopes to have the fitness centre and library open by the week of June 23. Appointments will be required.

At the fitness centre, people will have to pre-book hour-long gym sessions and there won't be more than five gym users allowed at a time.

Golfing now open, not in full swing

Inuvik's Roads End Golf Club has been open for about a week now.

Steve Kreug, an association member with the golf course, said they typically have about 12 rental sets for patrons, but that had to change.

He said the club is looking at a way to offer rentals in a way that won't impact the staff or players' safety.

"There will be no private club rentals so golfers, if you have your own clubs — awesome. If you don't, I suggest sharing clubs with your own family bubble or friend circle," said Kreug.

They hope to open the driving range, the patio for post-round beverages and offer the area for corporate and private rentals again soon.

Kreug said people are asked to pre-pay online or if they pay with cash, to bring exact change. Golfers can email to request a tee-time.

He said men's and women's golf leagues will be offered in Phase 2.

"For right now those plans are being talked about so hopefully once Phase 2 opens, we can roll that out for members and other golfers that are playing."