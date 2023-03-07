'Do the right thing,' N.W.T. RCMP tell witnesses who won't talk about 2022 murder

The N.W.T. RCMP say people who may have witnessed the murder of a man in a Yellowknife apartment building last summer are refusing to talk.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they recently found out new information about the murder and have confirmed multiple people were present when it happened.

"These people have not been forthcoming with investigators," the RCMP wrote.

Const. Alexander Fanning, who is with the RCMP Major Crime Unit, said in the news release that police are appealing to the witnesses to contact them.

"If you were there and have information that can help provide answers, do the right thing, and call the police," he stated.

On Aug. 20, 2022, RCMP said they had responded to a call at an apartment building in Yellowknife's downtown, where they found a man's body.

On Tuesday, police publicly identified the victim as Feysal Farah, 36, who died after being shot at a building on Con Road.

RCMP said the fact Farah was shot was "part of a concerning trend related to the use and possession of illegal firearms."

Last year, police seized 25 handguns across the territory, up from nine seizures in 2021, seven in 2020 and two in 2019.