N.W.T. RCMP pledge to maintain 'core services' if detachments must close due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases soar across the Northwest Territories due to the Omicron variant, the N.W.T. RCMP said that "core RCMP police services" won't be affected if some community detachments have to temporarily close.

In a Monday news release, the N.W.T. RCMP said closing an office will "likely be a rare occurrence" and that it would continue to maintain regular contact with community leaders.

It said that in the past year, the RCMP had several short closures in different N.W.T. communities, including some that had been affected by a public health order or during flooding.

It said that when the closures took place, the RCMP maintained regular contact with community leaders and continued to provide police services.

Extra precautions

The RCMP said it's putting extra precautions in place — such as having officers wear additional personal protective equipment and practicing additional screening measures in detachments — to keep its members safe.

But, it said that the public "may experience a delay in routine or less urgent counter services," as a result.

As an example, the RCMP said people who may need its support for accident reports or record checks or general questions may wish to contact the detachment by phone rather than coming in person.