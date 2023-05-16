N.W.T. RCMP report 3 fatal vehicle incidents in past week

In the past week, three people between the ages of 18 and 31 have died in vehicle accidents in the N.W.T.

Hay River RCMP said Tuesday morning they are investigating a fatal accident in Enterprise that happened Monday night.

Police believe the 31-year-old man died after falling off of a golf cart. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they detained the driver and later released him. No charges have been laid in the incident, but police are still investigating "to determine if there is any criminal culpability."

"The past week has seen three young people's lives cut short in the NWT due to motorized vehicle incidents," reads the RCMP's latest release.

"These deaths are very heartbreaking, and also very preventable."

On Monday, Deline RCMP said one person had died in an apparent ATV rollover on the weekend.

Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash off-road in the community on Saturday. A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the health centre, and a 22-year-old male passenger is recovering from injuries.

Police issued reminders to wear a helmet when driving an ATV and to wear seatbelts.