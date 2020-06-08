'The trust has been shaken': N.W.T. premier, MP say RCMP need to rebuild relationship with public

Leaders in the Northwest Territories say RCMP need to rebuild the public's trust in the police force.

People across Canada and around the world have been speaking out against systemic racism in policing, especially toward Black and Indigenous communities. Stories of police violence in Nunavut, Alberta, and New Brunswick have also intensified the debate.

On Monday during an interview with the CBC's Rosemary Barton, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said racism is a "huge" issue in the territory, with 50 percent of the population being Indigenous.

"It's something we're always combating," Cochrane said.

While she said it's "incorrect" to say all RCMP officers are "bad," if there's officers abusing their power then they need to be removed.

She said the use of body cameras could help ensure that the public is being treated well by police and may also help police regain "social acceptance" by the public.

"People are afraid of them right now," she said. "So anything we can do to make people realize that the RCMP are our friends, that they're there to protect us and make sure that they also follow the law. No one is above the law."

In a written statement issued Monday, Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod also called on the RCMP to fix their relationship with the communities they are positioned in.

"We need to make sure this sort of thing does not happen again and the RCMP must move quickly to rebuild the trust they need to serve our communities," his statement read in part.

He referenced the RCMP officer who had pled guilty to a sexual offence before being stationed in Fort Good Hope, adding he put in an inquiry to the Minister of Public Safety to find out how that officer was positioned in the community.

He also called for more Indigenous police officers in the North and across Canada, who he said would be best equipped to be culturally responsive.

"We have a unique population here in the N.W.T. with the highest numbers of residential school survivors in our population who need to be helped and supported," he said.

"The RCMP play an important role in keeping people safe, but the trust has been shaken. Let's work on rebuilding it immediately."