N.W.T. public health officials to give COVID-19 update

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Officer of Health Dr. Kami Kandola, and territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg will provide this week's COVID-19 update.

On Wednesday, the territory announced it was expanding second dose clinics in Yellowknife beginning March 1 to allow people who received their first Moderna vaccine dose between Jan. 23 and 30 to get their second dose.

Officials also announced they had finalized a schedule for vaccine clinics in all of the territory's communities, although they stipulated it was subject to change based on the supply and delivery of vaccine.

The latest vaccine clinics in communities outside of Yellowknife, Hay River and Inuvik are open to residents who are getting their second dose and to any resident who is 18 and older wishing to get their first dose.

N.W.T.-Yukon travel bubble?

On Tuesday, Health Minister Julie Green said in the N.W.T. Legislature that she was hoping for "good news" on a possible travel bubble , or some form of freer travel, between the N.W.T. and Yukon by the end of March.

She said she was going to meet with Dr. Kandola on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The minister said free movement between the N.W.T. and Yukon will depend on vaccination rates in the two territories, and on Yukon's willingness to consider lifting its own self-isolation requirements on non-resident travel.

Case numbers

On Tuesday, the territory confirmed two more cases of COVID-19. One of them is at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine where there is an outbreak and the other is a seasonal worker in Yellowknife who arrived from outside the territory

As of Wednesday, the territory has 10 active cases, five of which are N.W.T. residents and five are from out of province.

According to the government's website, the N.W.T. has had 74 cases since the pandemic began, and 64 of those people have recovered.