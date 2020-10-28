N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 16th time

Northwest Territories Health Minister Julie Green has once again extended the territory-wide public health emergency, on advice from the chief public health officer.

The latest extension continues through to Nov. 10. This is the 16th time the order has been extended since March.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country's caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic," stated a Wednesday press release from the territory announcing the extension.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders.

It also allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government's latest numbers updated on Tuesday shows there have been a total of 6,298 tests, with 40 pending results. There have been nine tests confirmed as positive for COVID-19, with eight of those listed as recovered.

The most recent presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced on Tuesday by the territory. The person is from Inuvik and the case is related to another in Inuvik confirmed last week. The government says it poses no threat to the community.