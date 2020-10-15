N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 15th time

Northwest Territories Health Minister Julie Green has once again extended the territory-wide public health emergency, on advice from the chief public health officer.

The latest extension continues through Oct. 27, 2020. This is the 15th time the order has been extended since March.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country's caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic," stated a Wednesday press release from the territory announcing the extension.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders.

It also allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

28th ticket handed out

The development comes as the territory issued another $1,750 ticket for failing to follow self-isolation orders.

The ticket was handed out in the North Slave Region. It brings the total number of tickets issued to 28.

As of Saturday, the territory had 263 people staying in one of four isolation centres across the N.W.T.

