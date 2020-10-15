N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 15th time
Territory hands out another fine to individual violating self-isolation order
Northwest Territories Health Minister Julie Green has once again extended the territory-wide public health emergency, on advice from the chief public health officer.
The latest extension continues through Oct. 27, 2020. This is the 15th time the order has been extended since March.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country's caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic," stated a Wednesday press release from the territory announcing the extension.
The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders.
It also allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.
28th ticket handed out
The development comes as the territory issued another $1,750 ticket for failing to follow self-isolation orders.
The ticket was handed out in the North Slave Region. It brings the total number of tickets issued to 28.
As of Saturday, the territory had 263 people staying in one of four isolation centres across the N.W.T.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.