N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 14th time

The N.W.T. has extended its public health emergency for another two weeks. This is the 14th time the order has been extended since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Health Minister Julie Green announced the update in a press release Tuesday, the day the previous emergency measure expired.

"With record levels of COVID-19 transmission being reported in neighbouring jurisdictions, the risk to the Northwest Territories is increased," the statement said.

"The extension of the public health emergency is necessary in order to respond decisively to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Since the last order went in place, masks have become mandatory at Your Independent Grocer chains in Yellowknife. The city's multiplex reopened, and the pool is set to reopen for the first time in months, under COVID-19 restrictions.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders.

It also allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This health order expires on Oct. 10, according to Tuesday's statement.