'Things got missed': N.W.T. premier apologizes for mother, newborn isolation experience

Premier Caroline Cochrane said if given the chance, she would apologize to a mother and newborn who were isolating in a government-run facility that lacked basic amenities.

"I would start by saying, 'I'm very, very sorry for the situation that you experienced,'" she told CBC News. "And that's not what you'd expect from our isolation units. In that case, there was an overlap in services and things got missed."

The woman, to whom CBC News granted anonymity, spent several days isolating in a government-run house in Yellowknife that had cigarette ashes on a plate, dirty sheets on the bed, no shower curtain or toilet paper, no internet and no telephone. The only food she received from the territorial government was a breakfast that froze at the doorstep.

Premier Cochrane said upon hearing about the situation, she reached out to staff to remind them of the protocols and made sure isolation facility users had people to contact.

The mother and newborn were moved to the Old Town Log Cabins on Jan. 13, which the family said was a major improvement, and was released from isolation on Jan. 16.

Premier Cochrane said the situation with the Omicron variant caught the territory off guard, and it has been a challenge to establish enough isolation centres that meet the requirements.

"I don't think we could've done much different," she said, looking back on the government's response to the current outbreak.

"We realized fast how contagious it was and that made a huge impact on the isolation units we were currently using," she said.

A Yellowknife woman is isolating in the government-run isolation centre at the Aspen Apartment. She said the room consists of nothing but a cot and a TV that doesn't have any channels. (Submitted)

One woman described her government isolation unit at the Aspen Apartments as a bare room with a single cot.

Cochrane said she recognizes some of the facilities are not ideal, but she said the territory is doing everything it can to slow the spread of Omicron.

"There's going to be quiet a few people, in my opinion, that may come up to not ideal isolation units as we move forward in this," she said. "But the big thing for people to remember is that it might not be the best accommodation, but what you're doing when you isolate is you're doing the best for the public."

Isolating in place

Many people isolating said they were surprised to hear they were not allowed to stay at the Chateau Nova and the Explorer Hotel, which were previously used as isolation facilities.

These hotels no longer accommodate people who are COVID-19 positive. They only accept people travelling into the territory, including those who are unvaccinated. Each traveller has to pay their own cost.

Conrad Baetz is the director of policy and corporate services with the COVID Secretariat. (Submitted by N.W.T. government)

"That's what the original intent for those was," said Conrad Baetz, the director of policy and corporate services with the territory's COVID-19 Secretariat, on Jan. 14.

"Granted there have been times during other outbreaks where they did house COVID[-19] positive individuals."

New safety guidelines require the isolation facilities to have separate entrances, which limits the number of available spots in the N.W.T.

In Yellowknife, places being used include the Northern Lites Motel, the Aspen Apartments, Old Town Log Cabins and a public housing unit.

The cost of staying at one of those locations to isolate is covered entirely by the government. Food, which is purchased from local restaurants, is taken care of as well.

Reaching capacity

But as of Jan. 14, many of these facilities were reaching capacity.

Premier Cochrane said there isn't enough facilities across the territory that meet these requirements to keep up with the level of infections, which is why it's important to isolate in place.

This was a message echoed by Baetz.

"Isolating in place is exactly the only way we're going to get through this, collectively across the N.W.T.," he said.

But that becomes more complicated for residents from the communities who need to travel into Yellowknife.

Dennis Marchiori is the director of compliance and enforcement operations with the territorial government's Department of Health and Social Services.

He told CBC News on Jan. 14 the current advice to residents who need to travel to another community for whatever reason, is to plan for the possibility they will test positive and ensure there have self-isolation options with friends or family, wherever that may be.

"It's one of those things where we want individuals to take some of that personal responsibility and shelter in those locations," Marchiori said.