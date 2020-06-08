Here's how the N.W.T. is handling other outbreaks during COVID-19

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northwest Territories has also been busy dealing with outbreaks of syphilis and pertussis.

In November the territory started seeing cases of pertussis and by January, the Chief Public Health Officer declared an outbreak in the Yellowknife and the Tłı̨chǫ regions.

Pertussis — also called whooping cough— is a contagious infection in the lungs caused by bacteria in the mouth, nose and throat.

Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi, one of the territory's deputy public health officers, said the peak of the outbreak was in mid-January, and since then they've been seeing numbers go down.

In late May, the outbreak was declared over after the territory went through two full incubation periods (42 days) without a new case of the illness, according to Dr. Kami Kandola.

There are a couple of reasons why this might be the case, he said, including the fact that less people are seeking medical care amid the pandemic, and not as many have been getting tested.

"Another possibility is … that COVID[-19] measures helped reduce the impact of a pertussis outbreak."

Residents are told they should still get vaccinated.

In January, the Chief Public Health Officer declared an outbreak of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the Yellowknife and the Tłı̨chǫ regions. In late May, that outbreak was declared over. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Syphillis outbreak ongoing

Meanwhile, in August 2019 an outbreak of syphilis, a sexually transmitted bacterial infection, was announced in the territory by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Delli Pizzi says this is part of a trend that has been happening across the country.

"The number of people diagnosed with syphilis in Canada has been increasing significantly in the last few years, and we started seeing the same pattern here in the N.W.T."

Since last year, Delli Pizzi said that the numbers have remained essentially unchanged, with the rate of diagnosis staying about the same month to month.

In this May 23, 1944 file photo, the organism treponema pallidum, which causes syphilis, is seen through an electron microscope. The N.W.T. is experiencing a syphilis outbreak. (The Associated Press)

So far, he said about 65 to 70 people have been diagnosed in the territory.

He also said that numbers could be under-reflective right now as it's possible less people have been seeking health services in these past couple of months amid the pandemic.

Physical distancing measures and public health orders restricting travel could also be contributing to lower numbers of infection, he said.

Still, it's an outbreak that has been taken very seriously as syphilis can produce "serious health outcomes" over the long-term if left untreated.

Impact of the pandemic

The government said it put several measures in place last year to combat the outbreak, including expanded walk-in clinic hours and rapid access to STI testing in Yellowknife.

In Yellowknife, people can still call or text 867-446-5113 for confidential advice or to book an appointment, while people in all other communities must contact their local health centre. He said regional health authorities have also worked to promote outreach programs.

But Delli Pizzi admits that some of these services may have been reduced during the pandemic.

"It's very likely that some of those activities have been reduced in the setting of COVID[-19]. But we're returning to more health services and we're hoping that things pick up again."