N.W.T. reports 1 COVID-19 death, 50 new cases and issues 4 exposure notices

The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 across the territory on Tuesday, and one death. It also issued four public exposure notices.

There are now 261 confirmed, active cases across the Northwest Territories, an increase of 15 from Monday.

The new COVID-19 death is the territory's sixth since the start of the pandemic. The OCPHO did not provide any details about the death, citing privacy concerns.

Exposure notices

Also on Tuesday, the OCPHO issued COVID-19 public exposure notices for two pubs and one restaurant in Yellowknife, all for Sept. 23. They are:

Black Knight Pub, between 11:45 a.m and 12:45 p.m.

Kilt and Castle Pub, between 3:30 and 5 p.m., and

Cai's Kitchen, between 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Individuals who were at these locations during those times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms whether they're fully vaccinated or not. Should symptoms develop, they must immediately isolate and make arrangements to get tested.

A fourth public exposure notice was issued for passengers in rows 16 to 20 on Westjet flight WJ3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Sept. 24.

Where the cases are

The number of active cases reported Tuesday in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ is 165, a decrease of one from Monday.

There were 75 active cases in Behchokǫ̀, an increase of 18 from a day earlier.

There were four active cases in Whatı̀, the same amount as on Monday.

In the South Slave region, there were eight reported cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, a decrease of two from Monday.

In the Sahtu region, there were three active cases in Délı̨nę, and one each in Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells.

There was also one active case in Fort Simpson.

At the territory's mines, there were two active cases at Diavik Diamond Mine, and one at Ekati Diamond Mine.

The OCPHO also said 33 people have now been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, one more than it reported on Monday. Of those, 29 are associated with the current Delta variant outbreak in the territory.

A total of 12 people have been admitted to the ICU.