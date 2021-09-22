N.W.T. leaders to provide update on COVID-19

N.W.T. officials will give an update on the territory's response to COVID-19 this afternoon at 2:45 p.m.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, will be joined at the news conference by Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green, R.J. Simpson, the minister of education, culture and employment, and Scott Robertson, the executive co-lead of N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's COVID-19 operations.

Watch it live here, on CBC North's Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One.

The number of active COVID-19 cases across the territory stood at 241 Tuesday. The previous week, the number of cases rose steadily from 178 on Sept. 13 to 248 on Sept. 17.

The majority of cases remain in the Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ area, as they have since Sept. 7 when Kandola declared an outbreak in the underhoused population in Yellowknife.

Schools in the area were ordered closed on Sept. 13 until at least Sept. 24.

In an email to CBC News Tuesday, a N.W.T. COVID Secretariat spokesperson said the number of cases in the underhoused community and those who work with them in Yellowknife and surrounding communities had "peaked."

Richard Makohoniuk said the number of cases stood at 31, significantly less than the 70 cases the territory's chief public health officer reported on Sept. 14.

On Tuesday, health officials told CBC News schools in some areas of the N.W.T. won't be allowed to reopen until COVID-19 case counts start dropping and pressures ease on the territory's health care system.