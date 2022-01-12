N.W.T. officials to give COVID-19 update

As cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant continue to spread across the territory, officials will provide an update on the situation in the N.W.T. at 3:15 p.m.

Health Minister Julie Green will be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, and Conrad Baetz, the director of policy and corporate services with the COVID-19 Secretariat.

Watch it live here, on CBC North's Facebook page or tune in to CBC North Radio One .

While the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. have soared over the past week — from 326 on Jan. 4 to 1,072 on Jan. 11 — there has been one new COVID-19 hospitalization and no new ICU admission since before Christmas.

To limit the spread of the Omicron variant, the dominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in the territory, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) tightened gathering restrictions on Jan. 4 until Jan. 21 and shortened isolation periods under certain circumstances.

Two days later, the OCPHO said "several communities ... are either currently experiencing or showing evidence of imminent community transmission" of COVID-19 and recommended several measures be put in place in those communities, including having schools pivot to remote learning.

The affected communities are Aklavik, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Providence, Hay River, Whatì, Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah. On Jan. 11, the OCPHO added Délı̨nę to the list.