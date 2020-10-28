Federal approval of Moderna vaccine 'days away,' says N.W.T. top doctor

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be approved in the coming days, says the Northwest Territories' top doctor.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola made the comment during a Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the territory, alongside Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green. It's the last update until the new year.

Kandola also said that even when the vaccine is available, the fight against COVID-19 is "far from over."

There have been a total of 24 COVID-19 cases in N.W.T. since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-one are listed as recovered on the government website.

On Tuesday, Green extended the territory-wide public health emergency under the Public Health Act on the advice of Kandola. It will last until Jan. 5, 2021.

The territory says the public health emergency is needed to "decisively" respond to the health situation in the N.W.T. and to maintain preventative measures.

In the weeks leading up to the holidays, Kandola has implored residents to avoid non-essential travel as the rest of the country sees spikes in cases and hospitals fill to the brim.

That includes Alberta, where many N.W.T. residents rely on health services. The province as of Monday had a total of 795 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 151 in ICU beds. The province also reported it had a total of 19,165 active cases.

"Right now the risk of bringing [COVID-19] into the N.W.T. is high," Kandola said in a Monday Twitter post.

She added during the Tuesday update that the territory "will see more COVID-19 in our territory."

"What happens next is up to us," she said.

Vaccine rollout

The N.W.T. is also preparing for vaccine distribution.

The federal government announced last week that the three territories are scheduled to receive doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks, pending Health Canada approval. In an earlier announcement, N.W.T. official said they expect to receive around 51,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — enough to distribute to 75 per cent of the territory's residents aged 18 and older.

Health Minister Julie Green said Tuesday that a territorial distribution plan is on its way.

It will outline who will get vaccinated first as well as when and in which communities. Green said not all the doses will necessarily be sent at once and those people at the highest risk within the priority groups will be considered first.

Right now, she says officials are in the midst of hiring extra staff needed for the distribution teams and working out other logistics.

In another Twitter post on Monday, Kandola said that a specialized vaccine freezer along with COVID-19 testing supplies had arrived in Inuvik.

Kandola had said last week that officials are working to ensure the territory has portable freezers for mobile teams to bring the vaccine doses into smaller communities. As well, the territory is ensuring the flight and vaccination crews have accommodations in the communities if they have to stay overnight.

Tracing app

Kandola says there have been at least 1,000 downloads of the COVID Alert app, which rolled out in the N.W.T. in November, but likely more.

It's a smartphone app from the federal government that can exchange anonymous Bluetooth codes with nearby phones and can determine if a user has been near someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, however, she says the cases in the territory have been able to be traced the "old-fashioned" way, through contact tracers, since people have been following the rules.