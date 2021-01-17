N.W.T. officials give COVID-19 update

Northwest Territories officials are giving an in-person update on COVID-19 in the territory Tuesday morning.

Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer, will be joined by Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green at 11 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Legislative Assembly.

The briefing is part of the territory's regular, bi-weekly updates on the pandemic.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Fort Liard, with one reported in the afternoon and determined to be connected to travel outside the territory. By the evening two other cases, both linked to the first case, were confirmed and the community was placed on a two-week containment lockdown.

There's a total of 28 confirmed cases in the territory, according to a government news release Monday, with 24 listed as recovered.

On Friday, N.W.T. public health officials reported the territory's first case of COVID-19 with no known source based in Yellowknife.

On Thursday, officials said wastewater testing suggests there may be one or more undetected cases of COVID-19 in Hay River. Residents who were self-isolating in that community or the K'atl'odeeche First Nation since Jan. 1 to arrange for testing immediately, even if those people have no symptoms.The same also goes for essential workers who were not self-isolating because they had an exemption to work in either communities since Jan. 1.

You can watch the live update here on our website or on the CBC North Facebook page.