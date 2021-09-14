N.W.T. officials to provide COVID-19 update

N.W.T. officials will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, will be joined by Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green, R.J. Simpson, the minister of education, culture and employment and Shane Thompson, the minister of municipal and community affairs.

Watch it live here, on CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page or tune in on CBC Radio One.

The N.W.T. is now second only to Alberta in the number of active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

With cases rising in the Yellowknife area, Kandola issued a public health order Monday closing all schools, including colleges and trade schools, in Yellowknife, Dettah and N'Dilo until at least Sept. 24.

The number of active cases in N.W.T. rose to 179 Monday. The majority are in Yellowknife, with 117. Behchokǫ̀ has 22 active cases and Whatì has 14.

On Tuesday, health services in Yellowknife were being "significantly" reduced for the day to allow the territory to assess the impacts of the school closures on staff who have school-aged children.

Since cases started to increase in the Yellowknife area, Kandola has imposed gathering restrictions in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, N'Dilo and Dettah. A number of cases among staff and people who experiencing homelessness have led to indefinite reductions in services for that population, as temperatures drop.