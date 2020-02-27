N.W.T. 'not saying yes or no' to adopting Canada's carbon reduction targets

The N.W.T. "isn't saying yes or no" to adopting the federal government's updated greenhouse gas reduction targets, according to Environment Minister Shane Thompson.

"I guess the biggest challenge we face in the foreseeable future — to reach that, we need the federal government to actually provide us with more cash, whether it's for adaptation or mitigation," said Thompson during a Tuesday press briefing on the territory's climate change action.

The federal government has committed to slashing Canada's greenhouse gas emissions by 40 or 45 per cent by 2030 , and to becoming net-zero by 2050 . The N.W.T.'s current reduction goal aligns with the federal government's old one: to reduce emissions 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

In explaining why the territory hadn't boosted its commitment, Thompson said — as he has many times in the past — the N.W.T. is only responsible for 0.2 per cent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the territory's contribution to Canada's overall greenhouse gas emissions appears low, per capita emissions are well above the national average.

What the data shows

In 2019, the territory emitted 1,377 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (a measurement of the cumulative effects from various greenhouse gases) into the air. That's the same as the rounded 1.4-megatonne figure reported by Environment and Climate Change Canada, and it's twice as high as Yukon and Nunavut (which both created 0.7 megatonnes of emissions that year).

Julian Kanigan, the director of environmental stewardship and climate change for the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said his department still working with the federal government to confirm the data for 2020 which "has some complexities."

"We'll be able to release those once we have better confidence in those numbers," he said.

Julian Kanigan is the director of environmental stewardship and climate change for the N.W.T.'s Department of Environment and Natural Resources. (Alyssa Mosher/CBC)

Though the N.W.T. is not currently reporting its emissions data for 2020, it did say that during the 2020-21 fiscal year, its projects and initiatives reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 3.6 kilotonnes.

That appears to put the territory far from reaching its current target, which would require it to cut emissions by 283 kilotonnes from what they were in 2019, to get to 1,094 kilotonnes in 2030. It has, however, reduced emissions by 16 per cent so far compared to 2005 levels.

Thompson said he has a meeting with the federal government and his counterparts across the country about the federal reduction targets on Monday, and said "frank conversations" are needed to emphasize the impact climate change has on the North.

The territory says average surface temperatures in the N.W.T. have risen two degrees since the 1940s, which is more than twice the average increase being experienced throughout the world. Since 1957, Inuvik's air temperature has warmed by 4.4 degrees, while Hay River's has warmed by 2.7.