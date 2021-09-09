N.W.T. gov't asks all non-essential employees in Yellowknife area to work from home for next two weeks

The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is asking all non-essential employees in Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife to work from home for the next two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the area and protect the health-care system.

The office reported Wednesday night there are 73 active cases in Yellowknife, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, issued a 14-day public health order Wednesday morning that re-imposes limits on gatherings and shuts down some indoor activities in the area to manage the growing number of cases.

The N.W.T. government said all its non-essential employees will begin working remotely for the duration of the public health order beginning Thursday morning.

11 more cases in Behchokǫ

Later Wednesday, the chief public health officer's office issued an update, noting there are 11 more probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ, bringing the number of known or probable cases there to 12.

As a result, the public health officer's office will issue a 14-day public health order that takes effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m. local time. The order requires all non-essential businesses to close and requires schools to transition to remote learning.

Additional restrictions will be placed on indoor or outdoor gatherings to include only household members. Essential services will remain open with limitations in place, Kandola said in a news release.

Non-essential travel in and out of Behchokǫ̀ is not recommended and masking in indoor public spaces is mandatory.

Kandola said essential workers in the community should continue to attend work and follow all public health measures.