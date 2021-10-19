N.W.T. municipal election results are in: Fred Daniels will be mayor of Fort Smith

Residents in five N.W.T. communities went to the polls Monday to vote in municipal elections.

There are newly elected councillors in Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River and Norman Wells. Fort Smith, the only community that had a mayoral race, has a new mayor. In the four other communities, the mayoral candidates ran uncontested, and were already acclaimed.

Communities also elected members for their local District Education Authority (DEA).

Fort Smith

In Fort Smith, Fred Daniels just barely came out on top to become the community's next mayor with 450 votes cast in his name, according to the results posted on the community's Facebook page. His opponent, Jessica Cox, had 426 votes.

The elected councillors are:

Louise Beaulieu (402 votes).

Kevin Campbell (417 votes).

Dana Fergusson (520 votes).

Kevin Heron (476 votes).

Dianna Korol (385 votes).

Jay MacDonald (456 votes).

Ann Pischinger (563 votes).

Leonard Tuckey (427 votes).

Not elected: Athena Sharp (377 votes), Kevin Smith (364 votes), Mike Couvrette (336 votes), Don Jaque (333 votes), Al Karasiuk (328 votes), Lynn Napier (262 votes).

Fort Smith also voted in three DEA members. The tentative results show Laura Aubrey, Hilary Turko, and Roger Vail joining the board.

Fort Simpson

Sean Whelly will serve another term as mayor in Fort Simpson, where on Monday, there was a 28 per cent voter turn out, according to the results posted to the village's Facebook page.

The elected councillors are:

Troy Bellefontaine (180 votes).

Cynthia Browning (174 votes).

Kyle Christiansen (126 votes).

Rosemary Gill (147 votes).

Muaz Hassan (171 votes).

Liza McPherson (154 votes).

James Tsetso (154 votes).

Leslie Wright (152 votes).

Not elected are: Celine Antoine (80 votes), Walter Blondin (52 votes), Charles Blyth (87 votes), John Dempsey (101 votes), Kirby Groat (79 votes), Chris Snider (55 votes) and Randal Sibbeston (56 votes).

Hay River

In Hay River, Kandis Jameson will be mayor again after she was already acclaimed to the role.

The elected councillors are:

Robert Bouchard (417 votes).

Emily Chambers (331 votes).

Keith Dohey (470 votes).

Linda Duford (462 votes).

Jeffrey Groenewegen (350 votes).

Peter Magill (438 votes).

Karen Wall (337 votes).

Brian Willows (365 votes).

Not elected are: Kim Brockway (324 votes) and Keanan Kipling (291 votes).

Inuvik

Clarence Wood, a current councillor, was already acclaimed as the mayor in Inuvik, after Natasha Kulikowski, the outgoing mayor, decided to run for council instead.

The elected councillors (after recount for eighth and ninth place) are:

Donovan Arey (180 votes).

Tony Devlin (230 votes).

Jesse Harder (220 votes).

Grant Gowans (211 votes).

Natasha Kulikowski (280 votes).

Alana Mero (250 votes).

Alfred Moses (240 votes).

Kurt Wainman (210 votes).

Not elected are: Ruth Elanik (165 votes), Jillian Fitzpatrick (132 votes) and Desmond Loreen (177 votes).

Norman Wells

In Norman Wells, Frank Pope will also serve as mayor once again after being acclaimed already.

Pascal Audet (167 votes).

Kacee Hunter (143 votes).

Kelly McCoy (140 votes).

Alexis Peachy (148 votes).

Trevor Smith (136 votes).

David Wever (126 votes).

Not elected are: Chris Chivers (101 votes), Carol Lorentz (58 votes), Timothy Melnyk (38 votes) and Dorathy Wright (101 votes).

Norman Wells had a 68 per cent voter turn out, according to the results posted on the town's website.