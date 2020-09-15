N.W.T. MP announces $640K in food security funding

The federal government promised thousands of dollars to help improve food security for Northwest Territories residents.

On Tuesday, Michael McLeod, MP for the N.W.T., announced $640,004 from the government of Canada to help those facing social, economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The funds were distributed between 19 organizations across the N.W.T. That includes $97,000 for Food First Foundation; $8,400 for Yellowknife Education District No. 1; $255,179 Yellowknife Salvation Army; the SideDoor Ministries also received $20,000.

The funds are part of the $100 million emergency fund for food security announced by the prime minister in April, the release says.

The aim was to help food banks and local food organizations address community needs early in the pandemic.

Among the organizations that helped distribute the funding include Food Banks Canada, Community Food Centres Canada, Second Harvest, Salvation Army, and Breakfast Club of Canada.

"During these unprecedented times, it is critical that we make sure everyone [has] access to something as essential as food," McLeod said in a statement.

"Through the government of Canada's partnership with local organizations like the Salvation Army in Yellowknife, we are working together to address food insecurity across the Northwest Territories."

Jason Brinson, cadet executive director and associate corps officer, also said in a statement that the Salvation Army is "privileged to see the very positive and immediate benefit" of the financial support on the lives of those it serves.

"The Salvation Army in Yellowknife has been able to provide resources for food security not only in Yellowknife and surrounding communities but also to locations such as Whatı̀, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, and Hay River," Brinson said.

Last year, there were 1.1 million visits to food banks and 5.6 million meals served on average each month, according to the release. Here's a full list of the recipients: