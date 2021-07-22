Residents of N.W.T.'s Monfwi riding hit the polls today

Northwest Territories residents in the Monfwi constituency are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on who will replace Jackson Lafferty as the riding's MLA.

The N.W.T. chief electoral officer issued a writ of election for the Monfwi electoral district on June 28.

Lafferty resigned his seat as Monfwi MLA on June 4 in an announcement in the Legislative Assembly. He said he would stand for Tłıchǫ grand chief in this fall's Tłı̨chǫ Assembly elections.

The Monfwi riding includes the Tłıchǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Wekweètì and Gamètì.

Jon Gon, James Wah-Shee, Jane Weyallon Armstrong and Kelvin Kotchilea are competing to replace him as Monfwi's representative to the territory.

CBC asked each candidate about their qualifications to run for office and their priorities if elected.

